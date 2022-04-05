PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $221.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.71 or 0.07507911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00270934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.83 or 0.00809417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00099003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.00479381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00367940 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,472,763 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

