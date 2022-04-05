PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

