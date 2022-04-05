PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,460.79 ($19.16) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of £621.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,399.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,387.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group (Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.