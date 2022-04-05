PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close.
LON PPH opened at GBX 1,460.79 ($19.16) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of £621.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,399.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,387.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
