PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PREKF opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

