Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

