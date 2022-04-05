Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

