Primecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,598.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1,598.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,210,270 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.