Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 498,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 175.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

