Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

