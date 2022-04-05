Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $154.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

