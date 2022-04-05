Proton (XPR) Hits One Day Volume of $14.37 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $146.21 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,797,582 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

