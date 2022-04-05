Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $3,483,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

