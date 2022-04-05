Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,665 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.64 ($22.33).

PRU opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($15.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

