PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 866 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
