PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 866 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.