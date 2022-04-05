Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.