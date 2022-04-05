Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 331047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.