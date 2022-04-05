Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 331047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.27).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
Featured Articles
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.