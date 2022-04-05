PUTinCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $28.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 77.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

