Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GAN Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GAN opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

