Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Issued By Barrington Research

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of IAA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

