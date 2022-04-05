Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted by Analyst

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.66 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

