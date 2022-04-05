Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

