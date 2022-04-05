Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Cut by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.