Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock worth $46,135,865 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

