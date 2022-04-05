Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $9.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

GS opened at $328.21 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $318.55 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

