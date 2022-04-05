Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

