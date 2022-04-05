Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

