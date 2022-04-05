QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

