Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $25,857.72 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 13,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,575. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,827,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Quanterix (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

