QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Achieves $159.70 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $159.70 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

