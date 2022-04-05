Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

ET opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

