Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 176 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $349.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.37. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

