Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.58.

DGX opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 384.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 81,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

