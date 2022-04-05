Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

