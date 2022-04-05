QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 12.9%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) rose 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 585,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 203,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
The stock has a market capitalization of £21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)
