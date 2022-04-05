R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,867. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.91.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

