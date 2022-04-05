Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 340,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $14,445,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Realty Income by 1,591.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,872. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.