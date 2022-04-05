Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Identiv (INVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2022 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Identiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

3/17/2022 – Identiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2022 – Identiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,614.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Identiv by 5,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

