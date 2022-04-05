Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.87).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.