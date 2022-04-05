Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 9,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,922.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,009.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The company has a market capitalization of £42.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,333.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

