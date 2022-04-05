Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 91

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.67) to GBX 7,800 ($102.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,482.20.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

