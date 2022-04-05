REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.40. REE Automotive shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 42,866 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

