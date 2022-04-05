Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $20,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 117,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

REGI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

