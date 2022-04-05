Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $21.23. Renren shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

