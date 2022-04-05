Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $21.23. Renren shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
