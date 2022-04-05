Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,140. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

