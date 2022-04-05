Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of RCII opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

