Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTO opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.86) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 556.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

RTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

