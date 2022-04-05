Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on May 31st

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

