Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):

4/1/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 680 ($8.92).

3/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 470 ($6.16).

2/24/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 429 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 336.80 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.54. Royal Mail plc has a 12-month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.05).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

