Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WD-40 (WDFC)

4/4/2022 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – WD-40 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/19/2022 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/9/2022 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $183.68 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $26,019,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

