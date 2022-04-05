Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON: BARC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/9/2022 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/8/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/1/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/24/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/10/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.84 ($1.93). 54,142,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,246,848. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.07. The company has a market cap of £24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.
