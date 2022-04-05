Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON: BARC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2022 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.84 ($1.93). 54,142,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,246,848. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.07. The company has a market cap of £24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

